Real Madrid set minimum price tag for young forward as two Bundesliga sides circle – negotiations underway

Real Madrid Castilla forward Alvaro Rodriguez briefly looked like the next big thing in the Spanish capital after an outrageous start to life in La Liga, equalising against Atletico Madrid and then assisting against Osasuna in about half an hour of action. After Carlo Ancelotti declared he would be with the first team late last season though, Rodriguez has scarcely been seen.

The 19-year-old is likely to leave this summer, with Real Madrid setting a minimum price tag of €10m for the Uruguayan, who still has three years left on his deal and a €50m release clause. He could stay in Madrid if Rayo Vallecano or Getafe come good on their offer, but the player himself is keen on a move to the Bundesliga this summer too. Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt have both shown interest, and negotiations are already underway with the former. Diario AS go on to say that Alaves are also interest, but it would be a surprise if the Spanish sides could match Wolfsburg’s offer.

Rodriguez had a reasonable if unspectacular season for Castilla this year, in a difficult season for Raul Gonzalez. Scoring on ten occasions and assisting twice in 36 outings, 26 of those were starts, and two of them were cameo showings in the first team. Yet Ancelotti never quite followed through on the faith shown last season, with Joselu Mato in the first team to occupy a similar role.