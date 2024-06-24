Real Madrid set to take measures to minimize Santiago Bernabéu concert disruption

Local Madrid citizens who live in and around Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu stadium have been subjected to quite a lot of disruption recently.

With the stadium now being used as a concert venue and a football stadium, many have complained about the noise pollution resulting from performances from megastars such as Taylor Swift.

But now Real Madrid are taking action on the complaints. As per Mundo Deportivo, the club are going to install acoustic membranes on the insides of the stadium in an effort to keep noise in.

These coverings will be made of a nano-gel material and will extend to the roof of the stadium as well, which will hopefully keep those in the neighbourhood happy.

In addition, the city’s mayor has announced that the venue will host no more than 20 of these types of concerts a year, so as to not diminish the stadium’s main use of being a football ground.

These installations are not expected to be completed for another few months, meaning that the summer’s remaining concerts are still likely to be noisy affairs.

