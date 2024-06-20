Real Madrid set to lose 17-year-old academy gem, could insert buyback clause

Paulo Iago has been heralded as one of the finest young prospects coming through the academy at Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old signed a new contract with the Spanish capital club last year, committing to the club until the summer of 2025.

However, just one year into the new deal, it appears that a parting of ways is now on the cards for the Spanish attacking midfield prodigy.

Paulo Iago tells Real Madrid he wants out

Indeed, according to Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, Paulo Iago wants to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and has communicated the same to the club already.

Rumours of a possible departure have been doing the rounds over the past few months, with Iago seemingly unhappy with a lack of opportunities afforded to him in the Juvenil A setup.

Paulo Iago (R) on his way out of Real Madrid. (Photo by Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB)

Despite that, it was recently suggested that Real Madrid were trying to negotiate a new contract with the 17-year-old jewel, although there were doubts about an agreement being reached.

Now, Iago is understood to have informed Real Madrid that he will be leaving the club and is waiting for offers from other teams.

What next for Paulo Iago?

Real Madrid are known to insert buyback clauses when they sell youngsters from the club to maintain a degree of control over their future. And there is a possibility that they could go down the same route with Paulo Iago.

As for possible destinations for the Spanish wonderkid, a move to England is ruled out due to Brexit rules as he is still not 18 years old.

Furthermore, it is being suggested that Iago is unlikely to join a Spanish club either. But there are a number of high-profile teams across Europe interested in the teenager.

There is nothing concrete or advanced with any club at this point, but as things stand, Iago is on his way out of Real Madrid.