Real Madrid set date for Kylian Mbappé presentation

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Kylian Mbappé (25) will be presented to Real Madrid supporters at the Santiago Bernabéu on the 16th of July.

The Frenchman has already officially signed his contract to become a Real Madrid player but due to a set of circumstances outside of his control, his presentation in front of an expectant city will have to wait until midsummer.

However, Madristas will be content to wait a few more weeks for their first sight of Mbappé in the famous white shirt, since they have already waited seven years for this moment to become real.

The small delay was due to a mixture of Real Madrid’s success in the Champions League and the timing of the Frenchman’s international duty leaving little time for the forward to make any public appearance for his new club.

The official appearance will be scheduled two days after the Euros final, a competition that France are heavy favourites to win.

