Real Madrid set date for Kylian Mbappe presentation at the Bernabeu – report

A couple of days after Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup, they announced the blockbuster signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The 25-year-old French superstar has agreed to sign a five-year deal and will arrive on a free transfer after his contract with PSG expires on June 30.

However, given that his contract in Paris is still in force and he is away on international duty with France, no official presentation was carried out.

Date now set

Now, journalist Rodra P reports that Real Madrid have set a date for the official presentation of Kylian Mbappe as their new signing.

Indeed, the plan is now for Mbappe’s presentation to take place next month, on July 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Indeed, both Real Madrid and the player’s entourage have agreed that Mbappe will be presented on 16 July at the Bernabeu, just after the European Championship.

Mbappe’s presentation will take place next month. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The signing of Mbappe is already considered one of the most high-profile ones in the history of football, after seven years of ‘soap opera’ between Real Madrid, PSG and the player himself.

As such, the event for his presentation, scheduled for Tuesday 16 July, is expected to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation with the club.

The Portuguese’s 2009 presentation drew 85,000 people to the Santiago Bernabeu, breaking the attendance record set by Maradona’s presentation with Napoli in 1984, with 80,000 fans at the San Paolo.

The club is already counting the days to see him win titles in a Real Madrid shirt, and the dressing room is delighted to welcome him.