Real Madrid set contract deadline for captain Nacho Fernandez

Real Madrid club captain Nacho Fernandez has been set a deadline in the Spanish capital over a contract extension.

The veteran centre back had looked set to end his 23-year link with the club this summer after opting against a contract renewal in Madrid.

The 34-year-old previously looked ready to sign another one year renewal, as per Real Madrid’s policy on players aged over 30, but the situation is unresolved.

MLS sides are tracking him, but he is not currently interested in a move to Saudi Arabia, and Real Madrid are open to keeping him.

Carlo Ancelotti has offered an update on his desire to retain Nacho, on the back of a superb starting run on route to UEFA Champions League glory last month, but the player is still making his mind up.

As per the latest from Marca, Nacho and his representatives have been in talks with the club, and he will be given until his current deal expires on June 30 to make a call.