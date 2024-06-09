Real Madrid set contract deadline for veteran defender

Real Madrid have set a deadline for captain Nacho to decide his future, with his current contract set to expire on June 30.

The Spanish giants remain hopeful that their star defender will choose to continue his career at Madrid, despite rumours linking him with moves elsewhere.

Carlo Ancelotti has previously voiced his desire to see Nacho remain with the squad and has tried to convince the Spanish international to rethink his decision to depart.

However, time is quickly running out for Nacho, who has until the end of his contract to make a decision. Reports from Marca reveal that he has been offered a one-year deal, but must choose whether or not to accept by the end of June.

If he decides to explore his options elsewhere, Nacho will end his 12 year spell with the first team, after spending his entire career in Madrid's system.

He made 45 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, including 12 in Madrid's successful Champions League charge. The captain also placed a crucial role in Madrid's La Liga winning season, during which they finished 10 points ahead of second place Barcelona.

Clubs rumoured to be interested in the defender include Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi's club Inter Miami. Nacho's interest in the MLS looked to be enough to see him favour a move to Miami, but now it seems as if the 34-year-old is unsure of his next steps.

If Nacho does decide to take the contract extension, he will join fellow club star Luka Modric in enjoying a final campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.