Real Madrid set to announce Mbappe signing next week – Romano

Real Madrid fans have had a lot to celebrate in the last few weeks. After having won La Liga with some matches to spare, the team also won the UEFA Champions League title last night, bringing their UCL tally to 15 and also winning their 6th title in the last ten years, which is more than any team barring AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, have won in their entire history.

However, the Merengues also had to go through some difficult times in recent weeks, as Toni Kroos announced his decision to retire at the end of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024, thus bringing his 10-year tenure at the club to a close.

But, as has been the case with other stars who have left the team in the last few years, Los Blancos will have to continue with their business without the German midfielder for now and hopefully will continue to bring more competent players to replace the departing ones.

In fact, according to the highly trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are expected to close the signing of one of their long-term targets, Kylian Mbappe, as soon as next week.

The Frenchman had already made his decision to join the Merengues this summer in February, and every document related to the transfer has already been “signed, sealed, and completed”, as per the words of Romano.

With this acquisition, Real Madrid will further bolster their already fearsome attacking line, as the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo Goes will get another proven colleague to complement their team. However, Mbappe’s arrival can also have some negative consequences for some of the current players.

This acquisition will also end the years-long pursuit of the French forward by the Spanish side, as Florentino Perez will finally see his most desired player in a white shirt.

This achievement will be another cause for happiness for Madrid fans, who will be hoping that Mbappe can further help this team remain at the summit of European football for years to come.