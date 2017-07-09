Real Madrid set to add UEFA U-21 Player of Tournament

Real Madrid just keeps loading up for its bid to become the first threepeat champions of the UEFA Champions League since Bayern Munich in 1976.

Ajax has also turned the trick, and Real won the first five iterations of the tournament between 1956-60.

While James Rodriguez could be sold, Real has beat its La Liga rivals to a pair of top targets. Last week, it was Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez. Now, it could be another player on Barcelona’s radar.

Dani Ceballos is the latest name, and Real Madrid will buy him from Real Betis for a little over $20 million according to Marca.

Ceballos turns 21 in August and already has 98 appearances for Betis, with seven goals. He was the UEFA U-21 Championship Player of the Tournament this summer.

