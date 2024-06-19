Real Madrid set €40 million spending limit for 18-year-old key target

Real Madrid have their sights firmly on a summer move for LOSC Lille defensive prodigy Leny Yoro as a key target for the summer.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a fine season with the Ligue 1 outfit and has top clubs across Europe pushing for his signature, with the likes of PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool all interested.

However, Yoro has his mind set on a move to Real Madrid which gives Los Blancos an advantage in the transfer race.

Real Madrid set spending limit

But, a move for Leny Yoro has been held up due to Real Madrid’s reluctance to meet Lille’s asking price for the teenage wonderkid.

In fact, AS now reports that Real Madrid are not willing to go beyond the €40 million mark to sign Yoro.

Leny Yoro is a key target for Real Madrid. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Considering that the player is only 18 years old and is entering the final year of his contract at the Ligue 1 outfit, Los Blancos do not plan on overspending on the signing.

The figure is quite less than the €60 million Lille are hoping to get for him. But Real Madrid are in no hurry to push the move through as they are aware that the player only wants to join them despite interest from other top clubs.

With Nacho Fernandez set to be on his way to Saudi Arabia and Rafa Marin headed to Napoli in Italy, Real Madrid will need a new centre-back in the summer.

Yoro remains the priority target, but only if the deal is seen as favourable in the financial sense.