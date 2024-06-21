Real Madrid have sent a one-year extension offer to 17-goal forward

Joselu recently acknowledged that he has not heard from Real Madrid regarding his future with the team. According to a report from MARCA, however, the Spanish capital club has now made a one-year contract renewal offer to the player.

It is common knowledge that Real Madrid desire to retain Joselu, yet progress on finalising his transfer remains stagnant.

Complicating matters further, Joselu himself has described the situation as complex at present as Real Madrid’s deadline to make a definitive decision looms, set for June 30.

During a recent interview while on international duty with Spain, Joselu fielded questions about his concerns over the uncertainty surrounding his future and whether he has already made up his mind about staying with Real Madrid.

“I’m not sure. The truth is that we are in a complicated period. I said the other day in an interview that I have a clause until June 30 for Madrid to take the decision,” said the striker.

Why are Real Madrid stalling?

It is worth noting that Madrid invoked a clause in Joselu’s contract with Espanyol after the latter’s relegation from La Liga and they have until the end of June to exercise their option to purchase him, for which will have to pay €1.5 million.

Real Madrid are holding off on finalising the transfer out of respect for Espanyol, who are battling for promotion back to the top flight of Spanish football. The clubs share a strong relationship, and Madrid intend to handle the situation as delicately as possible.

Joselu had a productive season, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists in 18 starts across all competitions this sesason.

Joselu is respected at Real Madrid

He is highly regarded at Real Madrid for his professionalism and notable contributions, including a crucial brace in the Champions League semi-final comeback against Bayern Munich in Madrid.

Despite the crowded nature of their offensive lineup, Real Madrid value Joselu’s abilities enough to extend him an offer for another year. This decision reflects their appreciation for his performance and the role he plays within the team.

In conclusion, while Joselu awaits clarity on his future with Real Madrid, the club has taken steps to retain him, acknowledging his impact and maintaining a respectful approach amidst ongoing negotiations with Espanyol.