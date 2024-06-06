Real Madrid Sensation Faces ‘Something to Worry About’ with Kylian Mbappé’s Arrival

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday. Nonetheless, one question being asked is how the Frenchman will fit into the Spanish club’s starting 11.

The 25-year-old is joining a team that just won the 2023-24 La Liga title and the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. While Rodrygo is coming off a successful season, scoring 17 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, one journalist believes that the Brazilian should be worried.

In a column for Le Parisien, journalist Laurent Perrin wrote that with the arrival of Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Rodrygo’s production could take a dip next season.

“Carlo Ancelotti will not want to unbalance his team with four attacking players,” Perrin wrote (h/t Le10Sport). “There is therefore a very good chance that Real will play with Bellingham in the center in support of Vinicius and Mbappé. Rodrygo, who is coming off a superb season, really has something to worry about.”

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are confident that the signing of Mbappé will bring over £500 million in revenue from various streams like shirt sales, merchandise, sponsorships, and rights.

Given the hefty investment in Mbappé, it’s understandable that the Spanish club is eager to maximize returns from this deal. Moreover, this is why he will get significant minutes, and other players’ playing time might take a hit.