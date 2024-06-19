Real Madrid see La Liga rivals as ideal destination if teenage prodigy leaves on loan

If Real Madrid stars were not shining bright enough on the European stage already, Arda Guler turned the heat up to a whole new level last night.

The 19-year-old Real Madrid sensation started Turkey’s game against Georgia, and played 79 minutes on the night and scored a stunning golazo past the hour mark to give his side the win.

Guler’s deficiency for minutes at the Spanish capital last season is well-documented and has thrown his immediate future into doubt.

The arrival of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe further lowers the chance of his involvement and a departure on loan is not ruled out in the player’s best interest.

The ideal destination

It is clear at Real Madrid that Guler is not for sale. The administration and management trust the player completely and see great potential in him.

A season with regular minutes under his belt, however, will only help him further hone his skills as seen by Los Blancos.

Arda Guler has made a stunning debut at the Euros. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A final decision will be made after the Euros but a move on loan currently appears to be the way forward.

In such a scenario, Real Madrid see Real Sociedad to be the ideal destination for the young midfielder as revealed by Mundo Deportivo.

After all, the club have seen great success with loanees at the Basque side before in Takefusa Kubo and Martin Odegaard.

In high demand

As revealed earlier this month, Guler is on the wishlist of clubs across Europe despite his relatively low playing time last season.

His high quality in restricted minutes has proven that he is one to look out for, and not many clubs wish to miss out on the chance to snap up his services.

Getafe, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Las Palmas, RCD Mallorca, Fenerbahce, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all said to be at the player’s doorstep for a temporary move.

In any case, a decision will only be made after the current tournament in Germany. A strong showing, after all, could well tempt Carlo Ancelotti to keep him in the mix for next season.