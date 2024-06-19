Real Madrid See Chelsea, PSG Defender as Long-Term Replacement for Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappé last summer after he became a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain. However, they might not stop there, trying to bring another player from the current Ligue 1 champions to Spain on a free transfer.

During his time at PSG, Mbappé developed a close connection with Achraf Hakimi, who now appears to be a target for Real Madrid as they seek to strengthen their squad with the talented right-back.

Moreover, Diario AS reports (h/t Sport.fr) that Los Blancos will take the same approach as they did with Mbappé: They want Hakimi as a free agent and will not need to pay the Parisians a single euro.

In the short term, the outlet reveals that Real Madrid will renew Dani Carvajal’s contract until 2026. Afterward, the La Liga team will focus on two players for the right-back position: Reece James from Chelsea and Hakimi.

Nonetheless, they prefer Hakimi since his contract expires in 2026, and James is tied to the Blues until 2028. The tense relations between the two clubs are preventing any negotiations at the moment.

Real Madrid hope that Hakimi will not extend his contract with PSG, which would make it easier for him to return to Madrid.