Real Madrid see Chelsea and PSG stars as options to reinforce key position in 2026

Real Madrid have a long-term strategy in place as part of which they have already strengthened their midfield and attacking units with quality options.

The Merengues are now planning to reinforce their defensive line with the potential additions of a new centre-back (Leny Yoro) and left-back (Alphonso Davies) in the summer.

However, for now, there are no plans to bring in a right-back this year or even next year if a report from AS is to be believed.

Indeed, Real Madrid plan to renew Dani Carvajal’s contract until 2026 while Lucas Vazquez, who will soon sign a new deal until 2025, could also be retained for two years.

Real Madrid’s plans to reinforce the RB position in 2026

As such, the plan for now is to strengthen the right-back position two years later in 2026 and Real Madrid have two options on their agenda to do so.

The first name happens to be a familiar name to Los Blancos in PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan, a former Real Madrid star, has a contract with Les Parisiens that expires in the summer of 2026 and could be available for free then.

It has been previously reported that Hakimi would be open to returning to Real Madrid, having never really got an extended run at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea captain Reece James remains on Real Madrid’s radar. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The second player that Real Madrid have on their agenda for the right-back slot is Chelsea captain Reece James.

The England international has been on the Merengues’ radars for a long while, although his recent injury and fitness problems seemed to have changed things.

But it appears that the Chelsea academy ace continues to be on Real Madrid’s wishlist, although any move for him would be in 2026 and not immediately.

James has a contract with the Blues runs until the summer of 2028 and might cost a significant fee for Real Madrid to sign him.