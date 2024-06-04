Real Madrid security official charged with common assault after Champions League final

A member of Real Madrid's security staff has been charged with assaulting a steward at Wembley - Matt McNulty/Uefa via Getty Images

A Real Madrid security official has been charged with assaulting a steward at Wembley after the Spanish club’s Champions League final victory on Saturday.

María Hernández is accused of attacking the stadium staff member in a confrontation which erupted after the 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The charge came to light after Madrid complained over the treatment of players’ friends and family, claiming stewarding had been heavy-handed.

Two of Madrid’s own contracted security detail were reportedly involved in argument over who was officially accredited to enter the playing area after the trophy presentation.

It had already been a challenging night for Wembley, with pitch invasions, attempted break in attempts by ticketless fans and heavy use of pyrotechnics by Dortmund ultras.

The Metropolitan Police did not state details of the allegations against Hernández, but said the accused faces court for alleged common assault. Court officials and the force were unable to confirm at time of publication whether the accused is male or female. María can be a given middle name in Spanish speaking countries.

A statement from the Met read: “Maria Hernandez, 52 (07.07.71) of Madrid, Spain, has been charged with common assault and will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 June.

“The charge relates to an incident at the Champions League final on Saturday, 1 June where Hernandez, who is a member of Real Madrid security staff, is alleged to have assaulted a steward during an altercation at Wembley.”

Second half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior sealed a 2-0 win and a record-extending 15th Champions League crown for Real.

Yevhenii Lubnenko, 29, David Carneckij, 28, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have since been charged with going on to the playing area at a football match contrary to section four of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

