Real Madrid scoop cash boost as AC Milan sign defensive star

Real Madrid will pick up a cash windfall as Alex Jimenez joins AC Milan this month.

Los Blancos are in line to receive €5m as part of the transfer to keep Jimenez at the San Siro on a permanent deal as per Marca.

Jimenez joined AC Milan on a season long at the start of the 2023/24 campaign with a €5m purchase clause included in the deal.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Milan, despite his lack of first team action, and an agreement has now been reached to end his 14-year link with Real Madrid after joining 2012.

With Real Madrid well stocked at full back, on both right and left, the versatile Jimenez was unlikely to force his way into the starting XI, and the deal gives his career a new direction in Italy.

The cash will be added to Carlo Ancelotti’s summer transfer budget but the Italian is not expected to make too many signings ahead of the new campaign.