Real Madrid’s schedule for 2024/25: Opening day, El Clásico and more…

On Tuesday afternoon, we finally got our first glimpse at the schedule for the upcoming La Liga season, which begins in August.

Starting at the beginning, Real Madrid’s first game of the season will be a trip to the Balearic Islands as they face RCD Mallorca away from home.

In terms of El Clásico, Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu in Gameweek 11, which begins on October 17th, whilst the reverse fixture takes place in Gameweek 35, which begins on May 11th.

When it comes to The Madrid Derby, Real Madrid will first head to the Estadio Metropolitano to face Atlético Madrid in Gameweek 8 which is the weekend of September 29th, before hosting them at home in Gameweek 23, on the weekend of February 9th.

Lastly, when it comes to the final day of the season, which is due to take place on the 25th of May, Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad at home.

Real Madrid will be going into next season as firm favourites to claim the La Liga title once again, a prospect which looks even more likely following the signing of Kylian Mbappé from PSG.

Take a look at Real Madrid’s full fixture list by following the link below to their website:

GSFN | Ciaran Currie