PSG Talk
·1 min read
Real Madrid’s Salary and Image Rights Deal with Former PSG Superstar Unveiled

Kylian Mbappé officially joined Real Madrid on Monday, leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. The French star signed a five-year contract with the Spanish giants to become their next megastar.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will receive a signing-on bonus of just over €100 million and will sign a five-year contract, earning €15 million a year after tax.  However, Diario AS (h/t Le10Sport) revealed more details regarding the finances.

The Spanish media outlet notes that Mbappé would have agreed with Real Madrid to an annual salary of €15 million, which is €4 million more than what their highest-paid players, David Alaba and soon-to-retire Toni Kroos, currently earn.

Mbappé will also be entitled to a significant portion of his image rights. In addition to his salary, he has reportedly struck a deal with Real Madrid to receive 80 percent of these rights, allowing him to pocket a substantial extra sum. This is unusual for the club, which typically splits image rights 50/50.

Additionally, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is also said to have secured a hefty signing bonus spread over several years, totaling around €100 million.