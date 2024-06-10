Real Madrid rule out move for €50 million-rated Barcelona midfield target

Heading into the summer transfer window, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is a much sought-after player, with a number of top clubs interested.

Barcelona have been linked with the German international the strongest while recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are also monitoring him as a possible Toni Kroos replacement.

Furthermore, reports claim that Los Blancos are one of the clubs that Kimmich can imagine himself playing for if he were to leave Bayern Munich, where his contract expires in 2025.

Real Madrid rule out Kimmich move

However, now, SPORT reports that Real Madrid have decided to rule out a move for Joshua Kimmich in the upcoming summer window.

The German international has still not committed himself to Bayern and has doubts over his continuity, although Thomas Tuchel’s exit increases his chances of continuing at the club.

Kimmich’s market value stands at €50 million but as per the report, if he were to leave, it would be at a price at least €10-20 million lower than that.

Kimmich is a man in demand. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking for a guaranteed replacement for Kroos, although they are confident that the players they have can make up for his absence.

Kimmich is one of the options on their agenda, although at 29, he does not fit in with Florentino Perez’s new transfer policy, which leans towards signing young players with projection.

Kimmich is understood to have offered himself to Real Madrid, but they turned him down because they believed it would be impossible to sign two Bayern players in the same summer in one fell swoop.

After all, their main target for the summer is Kimmich’s club teammate Alphonso Davies, who also has a contract expiring in 2025.