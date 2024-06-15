Real Madrid rising star ‘will definitely win the Ballon d’Or’, says Serbia NT coach

Serbian national team coach Dragan Stojkovic believes that Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham will undoubtedly win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Speaking ahead of Serbia’s match against England this Sunday, Stojkovic expressed his admiration for Bellingham. He highlighted that his team must be cautious and cannot afford to give Bellingham much space on the field.

He emphasised the need for his defenders to be extra vigilant because of Bellingham’s presence.

“You don’t have to give him a lot of space, he is a very important player for the English team. We’ll see on Sunday,” said Serbia’s coach as quoted by AS.

“In defence, of course, we have to be careful and show everything we did during our training,” he added.

Bellingham – A future Ballon d’Or winner

Stojkovic admitted that Bellingham is a major threat to any team, including his own. He praised the midfielder’s impressive performances this season where he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists.

Jude Bellingham scored 23 goals for Real Madrid in his debut season. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

“He is a great guy. He will definitely win the Ballon d’Or in the future. He plays impressively, although he is young, he is strong, he has quality, he showed all of that at Real Madrid.

“It’s really impressive how he plays. He is a very, very young guy… It’s really amazing the performances he puts in every game.”

“He is great for England, bad for us. But we will do everything possible to have control,” he added.

Stojkovic’s comments reflect his respect for Bellingham as a player and his recognition of the challenges his team will face.

He is aware of the impact Bellingham can have on the game, as seen this season when he ended with three trophies, and the necessity for his team to be on high alert.