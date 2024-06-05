Real Madrid rising star could miss start of new season as he considers surgery

In what could be a matter of concern for Real Madrid, Cadena SER reports that rising star Jude Bellingham could miss the start of the new season as he might undergo surgery to address his shoulder problems.

The 20-year-old England international enjoyed a special debut season with Real Madrid, winning three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League, while also bagging some individual accolades.

After all, Bellingham has been named La Liga Player of the Season, Champions League Young Player of the Season, and Real Madrid Fans’ Player of the Season as well.

Bellingham could undergo surgery

However, the season has not been one without ordeals for Bellingham, as he has had to deal with fitness and injury problems during the campaign.

One such problem that has bothered him for the majority of the campaign is a shoulder discomfort that he has been carrying since November last year.

As per the report, the discomfort has been increasing a great deal throughout the final stretch of the season and the midfielder played with a lot of pain.

The reality is that the English midfielder can no longer cope with his ailments and, if they do not subside during the European Championship, he will be forced to undergo surgery.

Pre-season and start of the season in doubt

If the conservative treatment does not work, Bellingham, Real Madrid and his entourage see that there will be no choice but to undergo surgery.

If he is operated on after the Euros, the 20-year-old will miss Real Madrid’s pre-season and the start of La Liga because the approximate time off is three months.

It will certainly be a blow for Real Madrid but having Bellingham at his fittest levels will be important if they are to repeat the success they achieved this past season.