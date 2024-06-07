Real Madrid respond to flood of offers for Arda Güler

A fresh insight into the extent of the interest to have mounted in the signature of Real Madrid starlet Arda Güler with a view to the summer has been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that as many as seven clubs have expressed their eagerness to bring the Turk in on loan for next season.

Güler, for his part, is of course fresh off a stellar close to the recently-completed campaign, which saw him rack up six goals in his last seven appearances.

With the 19-year-old, until this stretch, having majorly struggled for game-time, though, interested clubs from across the continent have made contact with Güler and his camp, over the possibility of a summer move.

As per Romano, however, as things stand, no such move will be forthcoming.

Both Real Madrid and Güler have made their stance clear: they intend to continue together for the 2024/25 campaign, with a view to an uptick in game-time for the former Fenerbahçe starlet.

Conor Laird | GSFN