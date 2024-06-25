Real Madrid remain intent on signing €50 million-rated defender contrary to reports

On Monday night, reports emerged claiming that Real Madrid have decided to put their pursuit of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies on hold.

The 23-year-old Canadian international has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu with the Merengues seeing him as an upgrade on the current options at left-back.

However, Bayern Munich’s stance on Davies’ asking price, coupled with Ferland Mendy’s form this past season suggested that the Spanish capital club were now willing to pause their pursuit of Davies.

Real Madrid still keen

However, now, AS claims that contrary to reports, Real Madrid still remain very much interested in signing Davies.

It is true that Real Madrid are offering only around €30 million for the left-back, considering that his contract expires in 2025.

They employed a similar strategy while negotiating with Bayern Munich for Toni Kroos back in 2014, signing him for just €35 million and are hoping to repeat that formula.

Real Madrid very much intent on Davies. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich, though, are demanding €50 million for Davies even as they continue to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

Davies’ form not a concern

Another aspect that raised questions about Real Madrid’s pursuit of Alphonso Davies was his form as his performances deteriorated quite a bit in the second half of the last season.

However, despite that, Real Madrid are happy with the Canadian international and were impressed by his display in the Copa America clash against Argentina recently even though his team ended up losing.

Davies offered a repertoire of wing play, dribbling, looking for offensive lines, and getting forward time and time again.

As such, Davies remains a clear target for Madrid for the coming season. The Canadian full-back is still considered one of the key pieces to renew the backline – he is young, experienced, and step by step absorbing more knowledge of his position.