Real Madrid release Club World Cup statement as Carlo Ancelotti walks back FIFA criticism

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti surprised many when an interview was released with Il Giornale in Italy saying that FIFA could forget about Los Blancos new 32-team tournament on in June 2025. The new competition will mean a potential further seven games for Real Madrid at the end of the season, taking their upper limit to 72 games.

Ancelotti criticised the tournament, saying that the financial incentives were not there for Real Madrid to attend the competition set to take place in the USA next season as one of the 12 participants from Europe.

Several hours later, Real Madrid released an official statement on their website, declaring their commitment.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that at no time has its participation in the new Club World Cup to be organized by FIFA in the next 2024/2025 season been questioned. Therefore, our club will compete, as planned, in this official competition that we are facing. with pride and with the utmost enthusiasm to make our millions of fans around the world dream again with a new title.”

Carlo Ancelotti has since walked back the statements, saying they were not interpreted as he intended. What are we missing Carlo? pic.twitter.com/JlWwZCXoft — Football España (@footballespana_) June 10, 2024

Not long after, Ancelotti himself walked back his words on Twitter, saying that his statements had not been interpreted as he had wanted them to be.

“In my interview with Il Giornale, my words about the FIFA Club World Cup were not interpreted in the way I intended. Nothing could be further from my interest than to reject the possibility of playing in a tournament that I consider could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for big titles with Real Madrid.”

En mi entrevista con Il Giornale, mis palabras acerca del Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA no han sido interpretadas de la manera que yo pretendía. Nada más lejos de mi interés que rechazar la posibilidad de disputar un torneo que considero que puede ser una gran oportunidad para… — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 10, 2024

The tournament has received criticism from the likes of FIFPro, who accuse FIFA of jeopardising the safety of the players. In the past, both Pep Guardiola and Ancelotti have called on players to go on strike in order to halt the increasing demands on their bodies, and endangering of their careers.