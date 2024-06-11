Real Madrid reject €120 million Liverpool offer for forward

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid has cast a shadow over the future of young Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo’s recent comments hinting at a potential exit, coupled with reported interest from Premier League clubs, have fueled speculation about his departure from the Bernabeu.

Subsequently, Liverpool emerged as a serious contender for Rodrygo’s signature, with reports suggesting they tabled a hefty €120 million offer.

Real Madrid reject Liverpool advances for Rodrygo

However, according to Diario SPORT, Real Madrid have rejected Liverpool’s bumper offer for Rodrygo. This doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the transfer saga, however.

Rodrygo’s hints to the public over a potential departure from Real Madrid have not been received well at the club.

With Mbappe’s arrival seemingly taking his place in the pecking order, and the impending arrival of wonderkid Endrick further increasing competition for attacking spots, Real Madrid may still have enough leverage to offload the Brazilian in the coming summer.

Despite public pronouncements from Rodrygo and his representatives claiming a desire to stay at Real Madrid, the situation remains fluid.

Reports across the Spanish media suggest that while Rodrygo doesn’t actively seek a transfer, a reduction in playing time could prompt him to reconsider his future. The Premier League, an attraction he’s openly confessed to, could be a potential landing spot.

Real Madrid’s price tag for Rodrygo

Spanish media claims Liverpool’s €120 million offer wasn’t the only one Real Madrid received. Other sources hint at a €150 million threshold that could tempt the club to part ways with the Brazilian.

Manchester City, long-time admirers of Rodrygo, could also return to the fray with an improved offer this summer.

It must be noted that the potential transfer of Rodrygo would free up funds and create a vacancy in the attacking line-up. This could pave the way for another long-term target: Erling Haaland.

That is perhaps why Real Madrid are ready to play the long game and are in no rush to secure the exit of Rodrygo.