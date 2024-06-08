Real Madrid Refuses Bidding War with Man Utd and PSG for Lille Star Defender

LOSC Lille’s rising star, Leny Yoro, is facing a crucial decision regarding his future. The 18-year-old’s contract with the French club expires next year, and if he’s not inclined to renew it, the club will need to consider selling him this summer.

Despite his youth, Yoro proved his talent by playing in 44 matches for Les Dogues during the 2023-24 season. This shows that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a major European club where there’s a lot of pressure to perform.

Among the clubs reportedly vying for the teenager are Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid. However, the Spanish giants are beginning to reveal that their stance isn’t to get into a transfer race for Yoro.

Diario AS reports that Real Madrid are looking at €40 million for the promising French center-back, which PSG and Manchester United are seeking. He will not enter into bids for a free player in 2025.

Although the footballer remains a priority for the Parisian club, which wants him to lead its defense next season. Yoro might lean towards a move to Real Madrid this summer, although Manchester United isn’t ready to give up just yet.

Nevertheless, Parisian leaders remain undeterred despite not being in the lead, persisting in their strategy of recruiting French players.