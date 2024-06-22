Real Madrid receive huge boost as key target informs he wants to join the club

It could only be a matter of time before Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid, with the club captain in advanced talks to sign for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah, who have tabled a two-year contract offer.

Nacho’s potential exit has forced Real Madrid to step up their efforts to sign a new defender in the transfer market.

Regarded as one of the finest defensive talents in Europe, Leny Yoro has emerged as the undisputed top choice for Real Madrid, in their bid to beef up the central defensive area.

Leny Yoro wants to join Real Madrid

In a major boost for Los Blancos, Leny Yoro has now informed the club he wishes to move to Santiago Bernabeu in the coming summer, reports The Athletic.

It appears the young defender is happy with the terms offered by Los Blancos and is ready to make the jump to Bernabeu.

Yoro’s other suitors, such as PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool, are also understood to be aware of the development.

A star in the making (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yoro’s desire to join Real Madrid could go a long way in helping the club have some sway in the transfer negotiations, which still remains the trickiest part of the job.

Deal with Lille: A challenge for Madrid?

The main bone of contention, as far as Lille’s Real Madrid move is concerned, is the lack of agreement between the Spanish giants and LOSC Lille.

The report adds that Real Madrid have yet to hold any direct conversation with Lille over the potential transfer of Leny Yoro this summer.

Lille are firmly holding out for a fee of €60 million for Yoro. Real Madrid, however, do not want to spend more than €30-40 million.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Real Madrid try to sweeten the deal by offering any player in return. But for the time being, sealing the transfer of Leny Yoro by the end of the month could be a challenging prospect for Los Blancos.