Real Madrid to receive combined €15m from impending sales of two promising defenders

Real Madrid have two signing scheduled to arrive during the summer transfer window, those being Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe. Aside from the retiring Toni Kroos, they also have two players set to depart, for whom they will receive a very nice amount of money.

Following news that AC Milan will trigger the €5m buy clause in their loan agreement with Real Madrid for Alex Jimenez, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that in excess of €10m will be received for the impending sale of Rafa Marin, who is very close to signing for Napoli. An agreement is likely to be finalised in the coming days.

Real Madrid have often included buy-back clauses when selling their La Fabrica prospects, and it will be the same on these occasions. The deals for Jimenez and Marin will each include this option for Los Blancos, although it’s not known at this stage exactly how much each clause will be worth.

Once again, Real Madrid have pulled off shrewd pieces of business. Collecting a combined €15m for two players that haven’t even played a single minute for the first team is rather impressive, and that money could be valuable for their transfer dealings this summer.