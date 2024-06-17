Real Madrid readying contract talks with another star performer

The powers that be at La Liga champions Real Madrid are ready to open talks over a contract extension with another leading member of the club’s defensive ranks.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who has on Monday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

The subject of contract renewals has of course long taken its place front and centre in the headlines at Real Madrid.

As much comes as Florentino Pérez and co. work towards tying a number of Carlo Ancelotti’s key performers down to fresh terms.

To date, agreements have been wrapped up with Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez, whilst efforts towards convincing Andriy Lunin to stay put remain ongoing.

And as alluded to above, this week, the Blancos brass are preparing to kickstart negotiations with a long-time member of the club’s backline.

The player in question? Dani Carvajal.

As per the aforementioned Fabrizio Romano:

‘The club is extremely happy with his performances and commitment’, with summer talks over a contract renewal, in turn, having been pencilled in with Carvajal.

🚨⚪️ After Modric and Lucas Vazquez, waiting on Nacho situation to be clarified, Real Madrid will also start talks over new deal for Dani Carvajal.



The club is extremely happy with his performances and commitment, new contract will be a topic to discuss in the next months. pic.twitter.com/fKTgDif97V — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN