Real Madrid ready to cash in on Brazilian outcast in the summer – report

Real Madrid ready to cash in on Brazilian outcast in the summer – report

After acquiring the services of attackers Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, Real Madrid have their task cut out as the club look to trim the squad in the coming summer.

Reinier is one of many players facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu and might have to settle for an exit.

Real Madrid’s Reinier problem

A recent report from AS makes it very clear that Real Madrid want to secure the exit of Reinier in the coming summer.

The young playmaker is coming on the back of a relatively poor loan spell at Frosinone. The Italian outfit gave the Brazilian complete freedom in the final third.

The player even started the season on a strong note, but a muscle injury, coupled with a series of poor performances saw him finish the 2023/24 campaign with just three goals in all competitions.

Reinier has endured a difficult loan spell at Frosinone (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Reinier now returns to the Bernabeu, failing to make an impact in Serie A and could now face difficulty in finding a suitor.

Real Madrid’s plan with Reinier

Real Madrid, for their part, are employing a wait-and-watch method, as far as Reinier is concerned.

The Spanish giants are set to kickstart their preseason campaign on July 15. If Reinier’s future is not secured by then, the Brazilian will continue to train at Valdebebas, joining the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos and co.

A long summer for Reinier has not been ruled out, with Real Madrid knowing that it might be difficult to convince any European club to make a permanent move for the Brazilian.

The player, after all, has endured a poor spell at the Bernabeu, which was coupled with failed loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Girona and Frosinone.

Keeping that in mind, Real Madrid might have to settle for a major loss for Reinier. The Brazilian had joined the club for €30 million in 2020, but he could be available for a fraction of the value.