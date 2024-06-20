Real Madrid Reach Agreement with Lille Star Despite Tempting Offers from Man Utd and PSG

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro’s preferred destination is Real Madrid, and now the teenager might be nearing his move to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Nonetheless, the player appears to be doing his part to resist other enticing offers that would see him go elsewhere.

Yoro’s name has been in the transfer rumor mill over the last couple of months. Moreover, with his contract expiring in 2025, Lille must sell him this summer if he does not renew it.

Even though he’s still young, Yoro has already proven his talent by playing in 44 matches during the 2023–24 season. This shows he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a top European club, where the pressure to perform is high.

MARCA reports that Real Madrid has come to an agreement with Yoro, which means that the Lille star could be on the verge of heading to Spain.

🚨 Real Madrid have reached an AGREEMENT with Leny Yoro. 🇫🇷⏳ (Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/XcYqmvNgwA — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 20, 2024

Despite tempting offers from Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG, the player is steadfast in resisting them. It seems the three clubs will have to look elsewhere to bolster their defense.