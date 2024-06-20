Real Madrid reach agreement with leading summer transfer target

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have reached an agreement on the terms of a contract with a leading summer transfer target.

That’s according to Marca, who point towards Leny Yoro as the player in question.

The name of defender Yoro has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Spain’s capital for several months now.

As much comes after word was forthcoming that the 18-year-old had been identified as the first-choice target on the part of those behind the scenes at Real Madrid, to reinforce the heart of the club’s backline.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, this week, Los Blancos have taken a major step towards landing their man.

As per the aforementioned Marca, Florentino Pérez and co. have struck an agreement with the prodigious stopper and his entourage, over a summer transfer.

Upon Nacho’s expected departure being announced, the Real hierarchy will in turn move forward with closing a deal with Lille, too.

Conor Laird | GSFN