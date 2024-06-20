Real Madrid reach agreement with French starlet wanted by Manchester United

Leny Yoro is a target for many European clubs this summer, but it has always been understood that his preferred destination is Real Madrid.

The young French defender has 12 months left on his contract at Lille, who won’t stand in the young defender’s way of joining a bigger club if they receive an acceptable offer.

Yoro, 18, played in 44 matches during the 2023/24 season.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Yoro, but a deal will only materialise once Nacho leaves the club.

Real Madrid hope that when they start negotiating with Lille, the €50-€60million price tag will be reduced to their preferred range of €35-€40m. They know Lille will find it difficult to turn down that amount for a young player who is out of contract in 2025.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial for Yoro as Madrid must weigh their options at centre-back, while the young defender ponders his future and ambition for playing time.

This will be bad news to the clubs hoping to hijack Madrid’s plans to sign Yoro. It may also mean United and co’s interest has forced the European champions into action this year.

Excitement was brewing within the United fanbase that a potential deal to sign Yoro could happen this summer, but there were warning signs once it was briefed that his preference was to sign for Madrid. He was also linked with a move to Liverpool.

Yoro could get his dream move this summer.

