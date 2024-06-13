Real Madrid reach agreement with 16-year-old Argentine wonderkid

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with 16-year-old River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono, as they continue their efforts to recruit the most promising talents around the globe. Mastantuono was previously linked to Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City, but Los Blancos appear to be well in control now.

According to Sport, Real Madrid have reached a deal with Mastantuono on salary, and it remains for them to negotiate with River to seal the deal. They do say however that there was a good understanding between the two parties when Head of Scouting Juni Calafat traveled to Buenos Aires and met with them.

Mastantuono has a €45m release clause, and recently signed a deal until 2026. Given he will only have a year left on his deal next season, it seems likely that River will be open to negotiate to a degree.

In the past, Los Blancos have tended to meet the price of release clauses, but made up some of it in bonuses. That was the case for Endrick Felipe, who had a €60m release clause at Palmeiras, and Real Madrid have ended up paying €40m plus €20m in bonuses. Endrick will join Real Madrid after Copa America, in July, when he turns 18. Mastantuono will be 18 next summer too, if Real Madrid seek a move then.