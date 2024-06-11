Real Madrid put 20-year-old promise up for sale – three clubs interested in deal

Real Madrid will look to sell 20-year-old forward Alvaro Rodriguez this summer, as his progress into the first team is halted by the arrival of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe. The Uruguayan burst onto the scene with a goal against Atletico Madrid and an assist against Osasuna last season, but has not had opportunities since.

Los Blancos looked to have found a starlet when Rodriguez was called up as an alternative to Karim Benzema by Carlo Ancelotti, and the Italian even went as far as to declare that he would be part of the first team this year. Nothing of the sort has happened though, with Rodriguez restricted solely to Castilla.

Given the many forwards at Ancelotti’s disposal, Rodriguez is on the market, and MD say that Rayo Vallecano and Real Valladolid are also interested in him, following on from news that Getafe have enquired about him. Los Blancos are hoping to bring in €10m for him, although they would be willing to reduce that (presumably by at least half) if they can hold onto 50% of his rights.

It’s been a tougher season for Rodriguez, scoring 10 times and giving two assists in 34 appearances for Castilla, while dealing with various injuries in a more difficult season for Raul Gonzalez’s side. The imposing forward showed he had touch, speed and aerial ability in his debut, and he