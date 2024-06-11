Real Madrid put 19-year-old forward up for sale, several clubs interested

With the signing of Kylian Mbappe and the imminent arrival of Endrick from Palmeiras, Real Madrid are set for a double boost to their forward line this summer.

The aforementioned duo will join Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz, and Arda Guler, while Joselu is also likely to be signed permanently.

The number of attackers means that there is no clear pathway for Real Madrid Castilla striker Alvaro Rodriguez to the first-team setup next season.

Alvaro Rodriguez up for sale

Now, Mundo Deportivo reports that given the situation, Real Madrid have decided to put Alvaro Rodriguez up for sale in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan forward has made ten first-team appearances for Los Blancos and scored once – a match-saving goal against Atletico Madrid.

On his way out. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

However, he barely featured with the senior setup this past season and was largely with Castilla, scoring ten goals from 34 matches.

With no space in the senior team right away, Alvaro Rodriguez will now be allowed to leave in the summer by Real Madrid.

No shortage of interest

Building on that, the report states that there are plenty of suitors for Rodriguez, who will be turning 20 years old next month.

Indeed, La Liga clubs Getafe and Rayo Vallecano are understood to be interested in the young striker, while newly-promoted side Real Valladolid are also keen.

However, it is Getafe who hold the strongest interest and given the good relationship between the two clubs, a deal could certainly materialise.

Real Madrid value Rodriguez at around €10 million, although that fee could drop significantly if the club decide to retain 50% rights of the player.