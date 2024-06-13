Real Madrid’s pursuit of Tottenham star hinges on Copa America performances

Real Madrid have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive stalwart Cristian Romero, with reports indicating their keen interest in securing the Argentinean’s services this summer.

ESPN reported yesterday that Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign the Argentinean defender to his star-studded side, and Madrid have already made the first move by making enquiry for him.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has provided further insights into Madrid’s strategy, suggesting that the Champions League winners will closely monitor Romero’s performances in the upcoming Copa America before deciding on a formal move.

Concerns about the fitness of David Alaba, who is recovering from a knee injury, and the potential departure of Nacho Fernandez have heightened Madrid’s pursuit of a defender like Romero.

However, Madrid realise that a move for Romero will not come easy given Levy’s reputation of being a tough negotiator, having experienced it with the transfers of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale before.

Romero still has three years remaining on his contract with Tottenham, which he signed upon his arrival in North London in the summer of 2022 for a substantial fee of €52 million from Atalanta, giving Spurs the edge in any negotiations.

However, given Real Madrid’s stature and financial power, exemplified by their recent signing of Kylian Mbappe, it remains possible that they could meet Tottenham’s asking price for Romero.

If the Spanish champions decide to pursue Romero aggressively, Spurs might face a tough battle to retain their star defender.