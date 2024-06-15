Real Madrid’s pursuit of South American talent hinders as Man City make contact with River Plate

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate is facing a significant twist as a recent report from SPORT reveals that Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has entered the scene, aiming to swiftly secure an agreement for the talented player.

As a result, what was once a straightforward deal for Real Madrid has now become a competitive race between them and Manchester City.

The intense behind-the-scenes negotiations have made the outcome of Mastantuono’s transfer highly unpredictable.

Just a few hours ago, it seemed Real Madrid had everything under control as it was learned that the club had reached a salary agreement with Mastantuono.

This progress was achieved through the efforts of Juni Calafat, Real Madrid’s head scout, and Jose Angel Sanchez, the club’s general director. They had secured a verbal commitment from Mastantuono, who had agreed to the terms.

The next step for Real Madrid was to finalise negotiations with River Plate, which began in early May. However, River Plate’s management has been firm in their stance, refusing to lower the release clause for their prized asset, which is set at €45 million.

Despite these efforts, the situation has taken an unexpected turn as Guardiola has decided to take action, which adds a significant twist to the story.

Manchester City’s sudden entry

Manchester City have suddenly joined the race to sign Franco Mastantuono. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Manchester City, after weeks of monitoring the situation, have decided to pursue Mastantuono with a different strategy compared to Real Madrid. They aim to reach a direct transfer agreement with River Plate.

The team has a strong relationship with River Plate’s board, largely due to the effective work of their team based in Buenos Aires. This connection has facilitated notable transfers of young talent like Julian Alvarez in the past.

City’s scouts have been closely following Mastantuono, as have scouts from many top European clubs, including Barcelona.

Guardiola has additional insights into the player thanks to Javier Mascherano, the current coach of the national team and a former River Plate player.

The race to sign Mastantuono has thus become a fierce competition between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Both clubs are determined to secure the young winger’s signature, and the final outcome remains uncertain.

The coming days will reveal whether Real Madrid can maintain their initial advantage or if Manchester City’s strategic approach will win out.