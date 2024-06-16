Real Madrid’s pursuit of 18-year-old prodigy dependent on captain’s future – report

Real Madrid will step up their efforts to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro if Nacho decides to leave the club, according to a report by Agustin Martin in AS.

The situation surrounding Nacho is becoming increasingly uncertain. While he has received a lucrative offer from Al Ittihad, the move has reportedly hit a roadblock.

It is said that Nacho feels that his role in the team has not progressed under coach Ancelotti and his absence from the starting lineup in important matches, like the first leg of the quarterfinals against Manchester City and the Clasico has made him consider leaving the club.

Furthermore, the recoveries of Eder Militao and David Alaba, along with the presence of Antonio Rudiger and the potential return of Rafa Marin have also influenced his thoughts about his future.

Nacho is aware of market movements

Real Madrid are very much interested in signing Leny Yoro. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Interestingly, it is not just his teammates’ presence that has made Nacho think about leaving. There are strong rumours about Real Madrid signing Leny Yoro as well.

The plan is to sign Yoro either this summer and possibly loan him out if Nacho stays, or in 2025 to join the first team.

If Nacho decides to leave, it would pave the way for Yoro to join immediately. This decision depends on Nacho’s willingness to stay for another year or take up one of the offers he has received.

This means the potential signing of Yoro hinges on Nacho’s decision. If the club captain chooses to leave, Yoro could join Real Madrid this year or next.

For what it is worth, Yoro would strengthen a defensive lineup where most players, except for Militao and possibly Rafa Marín, are over thirty years old. But for this to happen, Nacho must decide whether to stay at Real Madrid or open the door for Yoro’s arrival.