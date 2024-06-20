Real Madrid prodigy informs club ‘that he wants to leave’

A highly-regarded member of the youth setup at La Liga giants Real Madrid has informed the club of his desire to move on.

That’s according to The Athletic, who point towards Paulo Iago as the player in question.

Iago, for his part, is a 17-year-old midfielder, currently plying his trade with Real Madrid’s Juvenil A outfit.

The Spanish starlet has long been considered one of the standout prospects in Los Blancos’ academy, tipped for a bright future with the club’s first-team down the line.

In turn, it will come as something of a blow to all associated with the Spanish champions to hear that Iago has come to the decision to seek out pastures new.

As per The Athletic:

‘Paulo Iago has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave and is waiting for an offer from another club.’

The player and his entourage are understood to have been left unconvinced by recent contract negotiations with the Real brass, amid efforts to secure for Iago more consistent playing time.

Those behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabéu are therefore ready to sanction a sale, albeit whilst maintaining hope of securing a buyback clause, to maintain some element of control over the starlet’s future.

⚡️



Paulo Iago has already communicated Real Madrid that he wants to leave and the club is waiting for an offer from another club, with different formulas under consideration



Details at @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/d8WDaIsVuB — Mario Cortegana (@MarioCortegana) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN