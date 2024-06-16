Real Madrid plotting summer move for €30 million-rated defensive prodigy

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The 22-year-old central defender has been linked with a number of clubs this summer and his performances have attracted the attention of the Spanish champions as well.

A report from Fichajes claims that the defender has a market value of around €30 million and Real Madrid certainly have the final muscle to afford him. They have been linked with players like Leny Yoro as well, but the French defender is likely to cost a lot more.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to formalise their interest in the 22-year-old Italian defender with a concrete proposal this summer. Calafiori has the potential to develop into a top-class player and a move to Real Madrid could accelerate his development.

The Spanish giants have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent years and they could help him fulfil his potential. The 22-year-old central defender is versatile enough to operate as the left back as well. He could be an asset for Carlo Ancelotti in the long term.

More Stories / Latest News

Real Madrid plotting summer move for €30 million-rated defensive prodigy

16 June 2024, 11:26

Atletico Madrid make decision regarding 20-year-old prodigy amid West Ham links

16 June 2024, 10:40

24-year-old a priority for Flick, 16-G/A star wants to play for Barcelona next season

16 June 2024, 10:04

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to add defensive depth and quality to their squad this summer. They struggled with injury problems at the back last season and they must add adequate depth to the side before the new season begins.

Calafiori would be a long-term investment for the club and he has the potential to establish himself as a key player for Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can get the deal done in the coming weeks.