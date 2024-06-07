Real Madrid have their plans set for the upcoming summer window

Real Madrid have had a very successful season in which they won a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, and the team celebrated this latter success with the fans on Sunday.

Now, having played all their matches of the 2023-24 season, the players can leave for their vacations or join their national team squads as there are two important international events scheduled for this summer, i.e. the UEFA EURO 2024 and the 2024 Copa America.

However, for the officials at the club, the upcoming days are going to get only busier, as Real Madrid have an important summer transfer window ahead of them.

The Merengues are planning to undertake several important operations this summer, and MARCA has outlined the plans that the club has for these coming months.

Firstly, Los Blancos are occupied with the announcement of the signing of Kylian Mbappe, which can take place on the 3rd or 4th of June. With this announcement, the Merengues will kick off their summer business and remain in the spotlight throughout the world of football for the coming months.

The business of new signings will not end with Mbappe, as Real Madrid will continue working on signing another of his compatriots, Leny Yoro. Although the situation has become somewhat complicated with the involvement of some Premier League sides, the Merengues have never ruled out his signing.

However, as was the case with Jude Bellingham, the French defender will have to demonstrate his willingness to join the Spanish club and turn down some more enticing offers to do so.

His presence at the final in Wembley showed a glimpse of his affection for the Royal Whites, but Real Madrid will still be waiting to see what decision he makes in regards to his future in the coming weeks.

After these operations, the Merengues will have to address the renewals of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez. While Modric has already confirmed his stay, the agreement for Vazquez’s extension has not yet been finalized, although it is close to a successful conclusion.

There are other renewals that Madrid have to deal with, but Nacho seems to have already made his decision to leave. However, he has yet to confirm this and decide on his next club, with the latest offer coming from the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Lunin’s renewal will also be a complicated matter for the Madrid club. He knows he will have to return to his role as Courtois’ backup, and after having proven that he can be a starter for Real Madrid, he is still pondering whether he should stay or not.

Carlo Ancelotti will not mind having Fran Gonzalez, a keeper who has been training with the Real Madrid first team in recent weeks, in his squad for next season along with Mario Marin. However, Nico Paz’s role next season is far from certain, although his presence in the upcoming pre-season is almost guaranteed.

Ferland Mendy’s renewal has also been discussed at the club, and the Merengues have talked about the possibility of extending his contract with the defender. However, they have not received any response from the Frenchman’s side, and Real Madrid continue to work on the acquisition of Alphonso Davies in the background.

Thus, Real Madrid have a very busy summer ahead, and fans will be particularly looking forward to the signings, especially that of Mbappe. Hopefully, Real Madrid will successfully complete all these operations to assemble an even better squad for the next season.