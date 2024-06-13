Real Madrid planning to use ‘Mbappe tactic’ to sign Bayern Munich speedster in 2025

Real Madrid planning to use ‘Mbappe tactic’ to sign Bayern Munich speedster in 2025

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid are considering a strategy similar to the one used for Kylian Mbappe to secure Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2025.

Real Madrid’s ideal scenario involves Davies staying for the remaining year of his contract, not renewing, and leaving for free in 2025.

However, Bayern Munich are eager to avoid this outcome, insisting that the left-back either renew his contract or be sold this summer.

Thus, negotiations are at a standstill since Davies is demanding a higher salary than Bayern is offering, while Bayern’s asking price exceeds what Real Madrid is willing to pay. It promises to be a protracted summer of negotiations.

Bayern want a solution fast

Ultimately, Davies holds the cards in this situation, a fact known to both Real Madrid and Bayern. Real Madrid hope Davies will follow the path they envision: seeing out his contract and joining them in 2025 without a transfer fee.

Bayern, on the other hand, are adamant about resolving the situation rather quickly.

Real Madrid want Alphonso Davies to wait until 2025. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, Davies has softened his stance, reducing his salary demands from €20 million to €16 million per season. In response, Bayern have increased their offer from €10 million to €13 million per season.

While this narrows the gap, €3 million still separates the parties, a significant sum in negotiations. Talks also include performance bonuses, which have been reduced but not to the extent desired by the club.

Real Madrid are still favourite

The alternative to an agreement is Davies leaving Bayern, with Real Madrid emerging as the likely destination.

Here, however, the sticking point is the transfer fee. Bayern value Davies at €50 million, while Real Madrid is reluctant to exceed €30 million.

The player has shown flexibility on the transfer fee, but Bayern have not budged significantly, leading Real Madrid to contemplate the Mbappe strategy: encouraging Davies to wait out his contract and join them in 2025 as a free agent.

This tactic aims to exert pressure on Bayern during negotiations this summer. Despite the deadlock in negotiations, though, Davies remains pivotal.

Ultimately, his decision will determine the outcome. As sources close to the situation suggest, “If he wants to play for Real Madrid, he will.”