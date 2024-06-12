Real Madrid plan to improve superstar duo’s contracts after Kylian Mbappe arrival

Kylian Mbappe’s €15 million per season salary at Real Madrid pales in comparison to the forward’s earlier salary at Paris Saint-Germain, although he has been given the lion share’s of his image rights (80%).

However, the Frenchman still joins the club becoming the highest-paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu – a tagline that is sure to raise some eyebrows in the dressing room.

Keeping that in mind, Real Madrid are expected to take certain measures that can help them prevent any disruptions in the dressing room.

Real Madrid to revisit Bellingham, Vinicius contracts

With Kylian Mbappe’s €15 million yearly salary setting a new standard, AS suggests Real Madrid are preparing to address the contracts of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to maintain harmony within the dressing room.

It appears the Spanish giants intend to improve the contracts of both Vinicius and Bellingham, on account of their importance in the team.

Both players, after all, have played an integral role in helping Real Madrid secure the league title as well as the 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

Mbappe will become Real Madrid’s top earner (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Vinicius, who scored in the UCL final against Borussia Dortmund, ended the season as Real Madrid’s top scorer with 25 goals.

Bellingham, meanwhile, also racked up 23 goals in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or.

Although some may see Mbappe as a far bigger star compared to either of these stars, thus warranting a bigger salary, Real Madrid are serious about avoiding any discrepancies in the dressing room.

As such, the club will look to improve the contracts of both Bellingham and Vinicius, at least in the short term.

However, it must be noted that a new signing becoming Real Madrid’s top earner is not a new phenomenon at the Bernabeu. The same thing has happened in the past with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 and Eden Hazard in 2019.