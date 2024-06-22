Real Madrid plan to close teenage starlet’s signing before June 30 amid rising interest

Real Madrid are currently in pursuit of the young defender Leny Yoro from Lille, and according to a report from MARCA, the Spanish club might finalize the deal before June 30. This urgency is due to significant interest from other top clubs in acquiring Yoro.

Interestingly, the report adds that Paris Saint-Germain recently offered €60 million for the defender. While this amount is close to what Lille is asking for, Yoro turned down the offer, politely saying, “Thanks, but no.”

It appears that Yoro has already informed all interested clubs that his preferred destination is Real Madrid. However, the situation is becoming more pressing, and the agreement with Lille needs to be concluded soon.

As the days go by, the pressure increases. PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, has been actively working on this transfer, and their offer is quite close to Lille’s asking price.

Despite this, Yoro has consistently declined their approaches, sticking to his decision to wait for Real Madrid. The defender remains firm in his choice despite multiple attempts to sway him.

Real Madrid will not present an extravagant offer

Real Madrid, on their part, are hesitant to match the €60 million figure for a player who has only one year left on his contract.

Leny Yoro is close to moving to Real Madrid. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Initially, they planned to wait until June 30 to proceed with negotiations. However, given the growing interest from clubs like PSG, Manchester United, and Liverpool, the timeline for finalising the deal may be moved up.

Real Madrid’s leadership is already planning for next season’s lineup of centre-backs. With the expected departures of Rafa Marin and Nacho, the squad for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to include Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and potentially Yoro, if the negotiations are successful.

Much depends on Nacho

However, the success of this transfer heavily depends on Nacho’s future. The club captain is currently in negotiations with Al Qadsiah, who have offered him a two-year contract.

Once Nacho’s situation is resolved, Real Madrid will likely accelerate their efforts to secure Yoro’s signing.

At present, Real Madrid are keen to acquire Leny Yoro and is under pressure to finalise the deal quickly due to competition from other major clubs.

PSG have made a significant offer, but Yoro’s preference for Real Madrid remains firm. The next steps in this transfer saga hinge on resolving Nacho’s future, after which Real Madrid are expected to move swiftly to bring Yoro on board.