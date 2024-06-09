Real Madrid outline 'pact' for Florian Wirtz transfer in 2025

Real Madrid are outlining a 'pact' to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in the 2025 summer transfer window, according to a report.

Since making his debut in the Bundesliga in 2020, Wirtz has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe as a key figure for Leverkusen, who won the German title this season, registering 18 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Reports have previously linked him with a move to La Liga winners Madrid, but now it seems his transfer to Spain may happen sooner rather than later.

According to Marca, Madrid and Wirtz have agreed a 'pact' to sign the German star in 2025, with a 'commitment' already established from both sides.

The deal would see him swap his home country for the Spanish capital as Madrid look to continue their football dominance.

The club have already announced the highly-anticipated signing of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who is set to join the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

It's thought a move for Wirtz would come at some cost, with the midfielder valued at around €130m. The 21-year-old played a vital role in Xabi Alonso's squad during the 2023/24 season, helping Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title after a sensational unbeaten run in the league.

Leverkusen previously declared only a monstrous bid would see them part ways with Wirtz, with chief executive Fernando Carro insisting it would take an offer of €150m to get a deal done.

But before he looks ahead to new seasons for his club, Wirtz must first prepare for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, where he is expected to play a major role in Germany's search for silverware on home soil.

The Germany squad will also include legends such as Toni Kroos, who earlier this year announced his plan to retire from football at the end of Euro 2024.