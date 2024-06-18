Real Madrid to open contract talks with star defender - report

Real Madrid are in talks with Dani Carvajal over a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The right-back, who has spent the majority of his career at Madrid aside from a brief spell with Bayer Leverkusen, made 41 appearances in all competitions last season and enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career with six goals and five assists.

Set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, there has long been speculation about Carvajal's future at Madrid, but it appears as though Los Blancos are keen to keep the 32-year-old around.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Madrid are set to open talks with the six-time Champions League winner, who they see as part of their future. They will need to work out the futures of both Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez first - with both players expected to sign extensions with the club.

Caravajal is currently on international duty with Spain, competing at Euro 2024. He faced off against Madrid teammate Modric in his nation's opening game of the group stage - becoming Spain's oldest ever goalscorer in a European Championship as he opened his account for Spain.

Talks over an extension will begin upon his return and Madrid will hope an agreement can be struck quickly, with Carvajal having previously admitted his desire to retire on the books at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will hope to defend their La Liga title in the 2024/25 season and will also fight to keep their crown in the Champions League.