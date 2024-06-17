Real Madrid will only pay €25-€30 million for defensive target – report

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t Madrid Xtra), Real Madrid will only sign Alphonso Davies if the conditions are just right this summer, and if this happens, they are prepared to spend between €25 million and €30 million on the left-back.

Everyone knows Real Madrid are very interested in bringing Davies, whether it is this summer or next year when his contract with Bayern Munich runs out.

However, this transfer is not simple. Bayern Munich’s new manager, Vincent Kompany, does not want to lose Davies and is keen on keeping him for the upcoming season.

This is why Bayern Munich have decided to keep Davies for the next season despite his contract ending in the summer of 2025. They are willing to take the risk that he might leave for free when his contract expires.

As for Real Madrid, they will only try to sign him this summer if they find a perfect opportunity, and even then, they won’t spend more than €30 million.

Bayern want Davies. Period!

Currently, Bayern Munich are working hard to convince Davies to sign a new contract. There have been some difficulties in their salary negotiations, but in recent weeks, he has lowered his salary demands from €20 million to €16 million per season.

In response, Bayern Munich have increased their offer from €10 million to €13 million per season.

Bayern Munich do not want to let Alphonso Davies leave. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

If they cannot reach an agreement, Davies might leave Bayern. However, the main issue here is the transfer fee. Bayern Munich want €50 million, but Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €30 million.

Even though Davies has shown some flexibility regarding the transfer fee, Bayern have not significantly changed their stance. This situation has led Real Madrid to consider a different strategy.

Real Madrid ready to wait

As a result, Real Madrid could encourage Davies to wait until his contract with Bayern Munich ends in 2025 and then join the team as a free agent. This way, they would not have to pay a high transfer fee, and Davies would still get to play for their team.

In summary, Real Madrid are very interested in Davies, but they are being careful about how they proceed.

They are only willing to sign him this summer if the conditions are favourable and the price is right. Otherwise, they might wait until his contract with Bayern Munich ends and try to sign him as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are doing everything they can to keep Davies, offering him a higher salary and hoping he will stay with them.