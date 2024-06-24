Real Madrid will offer only €40 million for priority target who is rejecting other approaches

Real Madrid’s depth in the centre-back position suddenly does not appear as convincing as it did a few weeks ago.

Nacho Fernandez is very close to leaving the club for Al Qadsiah and his departure is only considered a matter of days. Meanwhile, Rafa Marin who was said to be a strong candidate to return to the club appears to be on his way to Napoli.

The sudden turn of events have turned the spotlight towards Real Madrid’s defence, for the team only have Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba as the three available players. Of them, the Austrian is still recovering from an ACL injury.

Los Blancos, thus, have understandably turned on the heat in their pursuit of Leny Yoro, their top defensive target for several months now. According to reports from Diario AS, the Frenchman is not far away from the Spanish capital.

Two key factors

The story of Yoro’s move to Real Madrid largely revolves around two factors – the discrepancy in valuation and the player’s desire to don white.

Real Madrid want Yoro but not at any price. (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lille demand an atrocious €70 million for their young gem, a figure that is considered unjustified in the Spanish offices. PSG are even said to be willing to shell out as much as €60 million for his services.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have set their limit at €40 million of which they only offer €30-35 million as a fixed fee. The rest, as the Merengues see it, will be in variables.

It is thus clear that Lille have superior offers to that from Madrid for Yoro. The player, however, is firm that he will sign only for Los Blancos and is rejecting any other offer that comes his way. Notably, he has seen interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG.

The 18-year-old’s current contract with Lille only runs until the summer of 2025 and he will be free to sign for Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. The club’s backup plan, thus, is for Yoro to see out his contract in France and arrive in 2025 if talks do not progress this summer.